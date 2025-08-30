KPKT allocates RM60 million for DBKL infrastructure projects under Sentuhan Kasih

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government has allocated nearly sixty million ringgit to Kuala Lumpur City Hall under its Sentuhan Kasih KPKT 3.0 programme.

Minister Nga Kor Ming confirmed the allocation covers one hundred fourteen infrastructure development projects plus three specific development programmes and studies for this year.

“I have informed Datuk Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah of the project to ensure it is carried out swiftly and fully completed this year,” he stated during a press conference after visiting Bandar Tasik Selatan low cost flats.

The project involves eight allocations supervised by agencies and departments within the ministry focusing on urban development initiatives.

A total of twenty seven point eight million ringgit under the National Housing Department has been allocated for thirty eight projects including maintenance programmes and lift improvements.

Additionally sixteen point nine million ringgit under the National Landscape Department will upgrade Bukit Kiara Federal Park Phase 2 and Taman Poket P. Ramlee.

Nga announced an allocation of six point eight million ringgit for bus stops and covered walkways around Klang Valley plus physical development in Indian villages.

He confirmed four point six million ringgit has been allocated for Fire and Rescue Department development projects in Kuala Lumpur.

These projects comprise the Manjalara Fire and Rescue Station in Desa Petaling, JBPM quarters in Cheras, and a Compact Fire Rescue Tender unit.

One point five million ringgit will maintain ten non-Muslim houses of worship while one million ringgit goes to urban planning studies.

Six hundred sixty six thousand ringgit supports the Urban Community Economic Empowerment programme assisting single mothers and B40 groups.

Another six hundred thousand ringgit has been set aside for New Village Development projects in the Federal Territory.

The Sentuhan Kasih KPKT 3.0 programme included visits to Cheras Baptist Church and inspection of upgrade projects at Taman Tasik Permaisuri.

It continued with a visit to the Sustainable Business Project at Tapak Anjung Selera MADANI before concluding at Bandar Tasik Selatan Low-Cost Flats – Bernama