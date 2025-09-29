Lower fuel prices won’t deter public transport use, says Loke

GOMBAK: The new targeted fuel subsidy, which will bring pump prices down to RM1.99 per litre, is not expected to reduce public transport ridership, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said.

He said commuters who rely on public transport daily would continue to do so, as it remains affordable and convenient, particularly with the RM50 monthly pass.

“Those who have been using public transport will continue using it.

“It is equally affordable, and for those working along public transport corridors, it remains the most convenient option,” he told reporters after launching the Terminal Bersepadu Gombak today.

Loke said the ministry would monitor ridership data but was not overly concerned.

“Public transport is not just about pump prices. It’s about convenience, congestion and time saved,” he said.

He stressed that the subsidy should not be viewed solely through the lens of Klang Valley commuters.

“There are 13 states in the country.

“Many semi-urban and rural areas still rely heavily on private vehicles because public transport is limited there.

“While we encourage public transport use, we must also recognise that not every part of Malaysia can depend on it,” he added.