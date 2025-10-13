MACC and SME Bank strengthen cooperation to combat financial corruption

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has emphasised strategic cooperation with financial institutions to combat financial corruption and complex money laundering activities.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said collaboration with banks was vital to strengthen understanding and capacity in addressing integrity and governance issues.

“Many financial institutions still do not fully understand integrity and corruption issues,“ he said in a statement today.

Azam noted that the public often assumed MACC focused solely on investigation and prosecution, while prevention and strategic cooperation were also main priorities.

He spoke after receiving a courtesy call from an SME Bank delegation at MACC headquarters.

The meeting marked continued cooperation through the development of the Integrity Credential Programme, the first such initiative in the banking industry.

SME Bank acting president and CEO Samad Majid Zain Abdul Majid said the programme, developed with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy, began in December 2024.

It was officially launched from June 9 to 13, 2025, covering anti-corruption law, Section 17A of the MACC Act 2009, and anti-money laundering measures.

The programme also included ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management System certification and internal integrity management modules.

Participant feedback showed a satisfaction score of 4.78 out of 5.00, with module evaluation scoring 9.5 out of 10.00.

SME Bank received second place in the Governance and Institutional Excellence Category at the ADFIM Gala Award 2025 in Sarawak.

The courtesy call reflected shared commitment to strengthen integrity culture and ethical governance in Malaysia’s financial ecosystem. – Bernama