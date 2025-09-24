MACC deputy public prosecutor remanded for drug possession

KUALA LUMPUR: A deputy public prosecutor attached to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has been remanded for three days until tomorrow after being arrested yesterday for alleged drug possession.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed the case is being investigated under Section 12(1) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Yes, I can confirm the arrest and the case is under investigation,“ he told Bernama when contacted today.

The MACC had earlier confirmed in a statement the arrest of the deputy public prosecutor, who had just reported for duty at the commission last week.

The MACC stressed it would not compromise on any misconduct, breach of the law or criminal act by its officers or staff.

The commission remains committed to upholding integrity and governance within the organisation. – Bernama