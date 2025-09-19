Malaysia accelerates smart city transformation with AI initiatives

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is accelerating efforts to transform its cities into smart, sustainable and people-centric spaces through artificial intelligence.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said AI is revolutionising how cities are planned, developed and managed as part of Malaysia’s goal to become an AI Nation by 2030.

The ministry is collaborating with the Digital Ministry to accelerate AI adoption among local authorities through the AI Cities initiative.

This initiative will enable intelligent and predictive systems to drive traffic management, public transport, resource allocation and public safety.

Local councils are being equipped with digital tools and training to serve as catalysts for change throughout this transformation.

Malaysia’s smart city agenda also prioritises smart housing that is affordable, accessible and sustainable for all citizens.

Key housing projects such as the Residensi Rakyat Programme, Rumah Mesra Rakyat and PR1MA are being enhanced with eco-friendly designs and digital platforms.

These enhancements will help residents access services and participate in local governance more easily through Internet of Things sensors.

Nga emphasized that housing carries the hopes and dreams of people, making inclusivity and sustainability core principles.

The ministry’s Smart City Rating Programme, launched in 2023, supports Malaysia’s AI ambitions with 82 local councils already participating.

Malaysia has agreed to pilot smart city command centres in Perak and Penang focusing on smart infrastructure and digital connectivity.

These pilots will draw inspiration from Hangzhou’s City Brain model observed during a recent visit to Guilin, China.

Malaysia will host the Southeast Asian edition of the Smart City Expo World Congress, joining a global network of host countries.

The event was attended by Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo and Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif. – Bernama