Malaysia aims to be regional AI leader under AI Nation 2030 plan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is intensifying efforts to achieve its AI Nation 2030 vision with ambitions to emerge as a regional artificial intelligence leader.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised that technological progress must deliver measurable improvements in productivity and public welfare.

He revealed that MyGOV Malaysia has been developed as a comprehensive platform for all government transactions as part of public service digitalisation.

“I have instructed all ministries and agencies to promptly integrate their services into this application,” Anwar stated.

The government is also accelerating the expansion of MyDigital ID with a target of 15 million registrations by year-end supported by verification processes through the National Registration Department.

Anwar proposed extending improved internet access from public universities to Matriculation Colleges, Vocational Colleges, Institutes of Teacher Education, and Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions.

“Robust digital infrastructure forms the essential foundation for advancing the digital economy and ensuring technology genuinely serves the people,” he concluded. – Bernama