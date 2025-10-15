Malaysia and China launch joint military exercise Aman Youyi 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces and China’s People’s Liberation Army have officially launched their bilateral exercise Aman Youyi 2025.

The nine-day joint training programme will run until October 23 across multiple strategic locations in Malaysia.

Joint Forces Headquarters chief of staff Major General Datuk Mohamed Fauzi Kamis and Southern Theatre Command assistant chief of staff Major General Dai Bin jointly presided over the opening ceremony.

Their presence reflects growing trust and cooperation between the two militaries, according to a Joint Forces Headquarters statement.

The exercise focuses on humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and maritime security operations.

Training locations include the SMART Training Centre in Puchong and waters of the Strait of Malacca.

The Strait of Malacca was selected as a primary location due to its status as one of the world’s most crucial maritime channels.

Conducting drills in this area reflects both nations’ commitment to ensuring security and stability of this strategic sea lane.

More than 1,000 military personnel from both nations are participating in land, naval and air exercises.

The National Disaster Management Agency and Malaysia’s Special Search and Rescue Team are also taking part in humanitarian and disaster relief drills.

The exercise includes Subject Matter Expert Exchanges designed to enhance sharing of amphibious and air operations expertise.

Aman Youzi 2025 aims to strengthen interoperability between the Malaysian and Chinese forces.

It also seeks to reinforce the concept of integrated security and deepen strategic cooperation in maintaining regional peace and stability. – Bernama