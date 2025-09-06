Malaysia and Indonesia to discuss telecommunications issues in two weeks

LAHAD DATU: Malaysia and Indonesia will discuss telecommunications issues between both countries at a meeting scheduled in two weeks according to Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He confirmed the meeting will take place in Kota Kinabalu and involve the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission alongside its Indonesian counterpart.

The discussions will specifically address the telecommunications situation on Sebatik Island in Tawau based on resident complaints.

Fahmi noted that problems include signal spillover from the neighbouring country and several spectrum-related issues requiring MCMC study.

Preliminary proposals involve using repeaters this month though these offer only temporary solutions according to the minister.

Internet coverage in populated areas of Sabah currently stands at 95.30% with potential for improvement through National Digital Network initiatives.

Many JENDELA programme towers will complete by year-end with national coverage expected to reach 98.6% in populated areas.

Achieving full 100% coverage requires alternative technologies beyond conventional tower construction due to high costs and land acquisition challenges.

Fahmi has directed JENDELA Phase Two to implement appropriate technologies according to specific area requirements. – Bernama