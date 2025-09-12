Malaysia and Timor-Leste advance comprehensive strategic framework

KUALA LUMPUR: Timor-Leste President Dr José Ramos-Horta has reaffirmed his nation’s commitment to deepening relations with Malaysia through a comprehensive strategic framework.

The President highlighted the deeply-rooted history of Malaysian support dating back to Timor-Leste’s 1999 Popular Consultation process.

He confirmed recent discussions with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur focused on advancing bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

Both leaders agreed to develop a comprehensive framework building on existing collaboration in defence, health, and education sectors.

Ramos-Horta delivered these remarks during Malaysia’s 68th Independence Anniversary celebration in Dili last week.

The event at Dili Convention Centre was hosted by Malaysian Ambassador to Timor-Leste Datuk Amarjit Sarjit Singh and his wife.

The President praised Malaysia as a prosperous, just, and tolerant nation that exemplifies its “Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni” anniversary theme.

He specifically acknowledged Ambassador Amarjit Singh’s efforts in strengthening bilateral relations and resolving the long-standing embassy land issue in Dili.

Ramos-Horta described the new Batik Air direct route between Kuala Lumpur and Dili as a historic milestone enhancing connectivity between the nations.

He emphasised Malaysia’s crucial role in supporting Timor-Leste’s full integration into ASEAN, expected to formalise at October’s Kuala Lumpur Summit.

The President identified future cooperation opportunities in strategic energy projects including the Tasi Mane Project and Greater Sunrise Gas Field.

He suggested potential partnerships with Malaysia’s national energy company PETRONAS for these developments.

The Malaysian Embassy in Dili reported strong attendance from Timor-Leste’s 9th Constitutional Government members and diplomatic community.

ASEAN representatives, United Nations agencies, and international organisations also participated in the celebrations.

Guests included academia representatives, private sector leaders, and the Malaysian diaspora community in Timor-Leste.

The event honoured Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme alumni and graduates of Malaysian universities.

Attendees enjoyed an extensive array of Malaysian culinary specialties during the national day celebrations.

The reception celebrated both Malaysia’s Independence Day on August 31 and Malaysia Day on September 16. – Bernama