Malaysia and Timor-Leste to implement ASEAN roaming before KL summit

DILI: Malaysia will collaborate with Timor-Leste to implement ASEAN roaming facilities for stronger digital connectivity before the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur next month.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil stated that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has been instructed to begin immediate discussions with telecommunications companies to coordinate this initiative.

“Many telcos have their own roaming plans, but we want to establish a more comprehensive ASEAN roaming,” he told Bernama and RTM after a joint press conference with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Fahmi added that Malaysia’s experience in deploying 5G networks with wide coverage and affordable pricing could be shared with Timor-Leste to strengthen its telecommunications infrastructure.

He noted that only about 15% of Timor-Leste’s 1.4 million population own mobile phones, indicating significant potential for broader digital sector cooperation.

The minister also proposed collaborations between Bernama, RTM, and MCMC with their Timorese counterparts, including inviting journalists to courses at the Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting and Information Institute.

“This step will help improve journalistic professionalism, strengthen media capacity and provide exposure to new technologies,” he said.

Fahmi described Anwar’s two-day official visit as highly significant, being the first by a Malaysian Prime Minister in 22 years and occurring just before Timor-Leste becomes ASEAN’s 11th member.

“This historic moment will witness Timor-Leste’s official entry into ASEAN as Malaysia hosts the 47th Summit, something very meaningful for bilateral relations and the region,” he said.

A Bernama delegation previously visited Timor-Leste’s national news agency Tatoli to explore cooperation in news content exchange. – Bernama