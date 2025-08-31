Malaysia celebrates 2025 National Day with patriotic parade in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: The spirit of Malaysia MADANI shone brightly as people from all walks of life gathered at Dataran Putrajaya for the vibrant 2025 National Day celebration.

This 68th edition carried the theme “MADANI Malaysia: Rakyat Disantuni” and reflected the nation’s enduring unity through ceremonial events and captivating performances.

Festivities began at 6.30 am with distinguished guests arriving, culminating in His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim’s grand entrance at 8 am.

The King personally drove a blue Proton Satria Neo bearing registration number WWW1, accompanied by Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attended alongside Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Cabinet ministers including Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil joined diplomats and foreign dignitaries at the prestigious event.

The celebration commenced with the singing of the national anthem “Negaraku” and the ceremonial raising of the Jalur Gemilang.

A 14-gun salute symbolising Malaysia’s 14 states was executed by the 41st Battery of the Royal Artillery Regiment under Major Hafizan Mat Ghani.

The event continued with the recitation of the Rukun Negara pledge led by Lieutenant Commander Mohd Firdaus Arbaain.

Lieutenant Commander Mohd Firdaus earned recognition as a national hero for rescuing victims of a boat capsize in Teluk Batik, Perak on 28 August 2023.

His Majesty awarded him the Pingat Jasa Perkasa Persekutuan on 2 June this year for his exceptional bravery.

Renowned singer Biduanita Negara Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza made a special appearance to enliven the atmosphere further.

She performed the official theme song for the 2025 National Day and Malaysia Day celebration titled “Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni”.

Thousands of visitors sang along with her performance, creating a powerful moment of national unity and pride.

The performance carried a strong message of well-being and national solidarity for all Malaysians.

The celebration then proceeded with a grand parade featuring eighty-one contingents comprising fourteen thousand and sixty-two participants.

The parade also included twenty-one marching bands, seven decorated floats, five hundred and eight land and air assets, and one hundred and sixteen animals in public service.

Organisers divided the parade and procession into six main segments focusing on nationhood, people’s parade, well-being, national security, air show, and special MADANI performance.

A human-graphic and choir presentation enhanced the event with two thousand students from fifty secondary schools across Selangor and the Federal Territory.

The Army Music Training Centre band led the procession with one officer and forty-five members under Lieutenant Khairul Anuar Hasan’s direction.

A contingent of 120 cadet officers from Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia carried a massive 80 by 40 foot Jalur Gemilang to inspire patriotism among the crowd.

The Victoria Institution Band and the state flag-bearer team followed as spectators rose to their feet waving miniature flags in rhythm with the music.

Cheers of excitement echoed from every corner of the square as the people’s parade began crossing the main stage.

Leading the procession was the ASEAN 2025 Chairmanship contingent coordinated by the Foreign Ministry featuring decorated vehicles symbolising regional unity.

A fleet of electric vehicles accompanied the ASEAN contingent in line with the theme of inclusion and sustainability.

The Visit Malaysia Year 2026 contingent followed showcasing trishaws adorned with state and regional tourism icons.

This procession symbolised the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture’s commitment to promoting culture, arts, heritage and sustainable tourism.

The crowd’s enthusiasm reached a new high as the Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang 2025 contingent rolled in fresh from its nationwide journey across 88 stops.

The roar of high-powered motorcycles and four-wheel-drive vehicles drew loud cheers from spectators.

The parade continued with contingents representing the economic and private sectors earning thunderous applause.

An interactive truck displaying the message Merdeka daripada scam coordinated by the Employees Provident Fund received particular attention as it passed through Dataran Putrajaya.

Visitors enthusiastically recorded every moment of the parade, showing special excitement for broadcasting and creative industry contingents.

The Malaysian National News Agency contingent attracted significant attention alongside beloved local mascots like Didi and Friends and Ejen Ali.

Popular local artistes also appeared to the crowd’s delight, creating a vibrant atmosphere throughout the event.

The sports contingent became another major highlight featuring Malaysia’s first chess Grandmaster Yeoh Li Tian.

Para Swimming World Cup champion Duran Yaspi Imam Basori and 2025 Deaf SEA Games gold medalists received roaring cheers from spectators.

The crowd’s eruption reflected national pride and appreciation for these athletes’ international achievements.

A wellness component followed by showcasing civil service members including disabled personnel from thirty ministries.

Agencies represented included the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living and the Malaysian Volunteers Department.

The Immigration Department, Royal Malaysian Customs Department and Fire and Rescue Department also participated proudly.

The Malaysian Chemistry Department joined other agencies in demonstrating their commitment to national service.

The K9 dog unit and cavalry contingent became instant crowd favourites drawing smiles and admiration.

Spectators marvelled at the animals’ discipline and charm alongside the special appearance of APM’s famous oyen cat.

Cheers intensified as national security components paraded vehicle assets through Dataran Putrajaya.

The sight of strong national heroes and elegant heroines from the Malaysian Armed Forces particularly captivated the audience.

The Malaysian Armed Forces presented their inaugural bagpipe performance during this year’s National Day celebration.

The show featured a powerful combination of high-tension drums, tenor drums, bass drums, and drum majors creating captivating rhythms.

Coordinated dance movements accompanied Sultan Ibrahim’s favourite songs Anak Kampung and Lemak Manis during the performance.

An impressive air show drew thunderous cheers from the mesmerised audience watching the pilots’ precision and skill.

Air Force Commander General Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris led the formation piloting a Su-30MKM fighter jet.

The 30-aircraft formation included F/A-18D Hornets and Airbus A400M transport aircraft in the spectacular display.

The 2025 National Day celebration concluded with the vibrant Citra MADANI performance showcasing traditional dances.

This performance represented Malaysia’s diverse cultural heritage through various traditional dance forms.

It served as a powerful symbol of unity and harmony that has long been the nation’s foundation.

Although centred in Putrajaya, celebrations occurred nationwide reflecting deep patriotic spirit and togetherness.– Bernama