Malaysia celebrates 68th Merdeka in New York with historic flag-raising

NEW YORK: Malaysia’s 68th National Day was celebrated in New York with a vibrant flag-raising ceremony at Bowling Green Park on Friday.

Consul General Norhalilah Abdul Jalil presided over the event where the Jalur Gemilang flew alongside the American flag near the iconic Charging Bull statue.

This symbolic gesture represented the enduring friendship between Malaysia and the United States.

The celebration held special significance as Norhalilah became the first woman to serve as Malaysia’s Consul General in New York.

Her leadership underscored Malaysia’s commitment to empowering women in public service roles.

New York City Mayor’s Office Commissioner for International Affairs Aissata Camara and Malaysia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Datuk Dr Ahmad Faisal Muhamad attended the ceremony.

Norhalilah emphasised that Merdeka celebrates both independence and national unity for Malaysians abroad.

She stated that raising the Malaysian flag alongside the Stars and Stripes at this iconic location reminds everyone that Malaysia’s spirit thrives among the diaspora community in the United States.

Commissioner Camara congratulated Malaysia on its 68th National Day while reflecting on shared leadership journeys with Norhalilah.

She noted the meaningful representation of both women holding their respective leadership positions for the first time.

Camara praised the Malaysian community for enriching New York’s diversity through their culture, food, and traditions.

She expressed New York’s anticipation for Visit Malaysia 2026 and commitment to strengthening friendship ties between both nations.

The event featured cultural performances including a creative fusion of traditional tarian zapin and silat by Malaysian artist Timmy Ong.

Bharatanatyam and lion dance performances reflected Malaysia’s diverse Indian and Chinese communities.

The Consulate General presented Merdeka Community Awards to recognise contributions to community service and cultural preservation.

These awards honour individuals who strengthen national pride abroad while fostering belonging among overseas Malaysians.

Diplomatic corps members, New York City officials, community leaders, and the regional Malaysian diaspora attended the ceremony.

Over one hundred participants made the event both a moment of national pride and a vibrant reflection of Malaysia’s cultural diversity and unity. – Bernama