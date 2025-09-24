Malaysia condemns threats against Global Sumud Flotilla, demands safe passage

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has strongly condemned recent actions that threatened the safety of the Global Sumud Flotilla.

The Foreign Ministry issued a statement urging safe and unhindered passage for the mission’s participants and vessels to deliver urgently needed humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“Malaysia calls for such threats of violence to cease immediately, and for the safe and unhindered passage of the flotilla participants and their vessels to be guaranteed,” the ministry said.

Malaysia reaffirmed that the flotilla is a lawful and morally indispensable mission given the ongoing genocide and starvation in the Palestinian Territory.

The GSF is currently sailing across the Mediterranean Sea carrying food, medicine, and messages of peace.

It is scheduled to arrive in Gaza waters by the end of this month.

This historic mission involves more than 1,000 volunteers from around the world, including 34 Malaysians.

The volunteers are aboard nearly 70 boats aiming to break the siege on Gaza.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed that all 34 Malaysian participants have been reported safe.

Malaysia reiterated its solidarity with Palestine and its call for an immediate end to the genocide and illegal blockade.

Earlier reports indicated the flotilla convoy endured tense moments after being subjected to intimidation by Israeli regime drones.

Datuk Dr Ahmad Sani Araby Al-Kahery, director-general of the Sumud Nusantara Flotilla Command Centre, said the flotilla faced a series of intimidation tactics.

He reported that as many as 15 drones flew at low altitudes in repeated intervals of every 10 minutes, with some reportedly detonating in the air during the encounter. – Bernama