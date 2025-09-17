Malaysia Day 2025 celebrated nationwide with unity and patriotism

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Day 2025 was celebrated with vibrant enthusiasm across the nation, from Borneo to the peninsula, through various programmes that highlighted national unity and the deep affection Malaysians of all races hold for their country.

The national-level celebration took place at the PICCA Convention Centre @ Butterworth Arena in Penang under the theme “Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni”, attracting thousands of attendees.

The event was honoured by the presence of Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ramli Ngah Talib and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, alongside Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and key leaders from Sabah and Sarawak also attended the significant gathering.

In Sarawak, approximately 10,000 people assembled at the Old Bintulu Airport for the state-level celebration, waving the Jalur Gemilang and the state flag “Ibu Pertiwi” to create a lively atmosphere.

Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar graced the Sarawak event with his presence.

Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, accompanied by his daughter Dayang Norjihan, joined the celebration alongside state and federal ministers, dignitaries, and department heads.

Earlier that day, more than 3,000 participants engaged in the six-kilometre Malaysia Day Run at Dewan Suarah Bintulu as part of the celebration activities.

The 62nd Malaysia Day celebration was also marked in several states through various nationhood and community activities that reflected a strong patriotic spirit among the people.

In the federal capital, over 100 residents of Taman Lucky, Bangsar participated in the three-kilometre ‘Malaysia Day Walk’ organised by the Taman Lucky Residents Association to foster local community unity.

Government agencies including the Royal Malaysia Police and the Fire and Rescue Department joined the morning event, contributing to a harmonious and patriotic atmosphere.

In Kelantan, two tame elephants named Sanum and Chery paraded near Istana Balai Besar in Kota Bharu, delighting more than 500 spectators who mostly wore traditional attire complete with tanjak and sampin.

In Johor, a 10-year-old pupil named Saif Islam Abdul Rahman became the centre of attention at Pasar Muafakat Sabah in Johor Bahru by wearing an Iban warrior costume crafted from recycled materials by his mother.

The Jalur Gemilang-themed outfit represented a creative effort to showcase Sarawak’s heritage through sustainable practices.

Malaysians abroad also celebrated the occasion, including members of the Malaysian Battalion (MALBATT) 850-12 serving under the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, who organised a 10km ‘Fun Run’ to ignite patriotic spirit among personnel.

The Embassy of Malaysia in Laos hosted a Malaysia Day reception to highlight the country’s aspirations while strengthening bilateral ties with the Lao government.

Malaysia Day is celebrated on September 16 each year to commemorate the formation of the Federation of Malaysia in 1963 through the Malaysia Agreement, which united Malaya, Sabah and Sarawak under one sovereign nation. – Bernama