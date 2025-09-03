Malaysia elevates ASEAN stature with 47th summit focus and US ties

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia remains committed to maintaining the positive momentum of its ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 with only four months left until the 47th ASEAN Summit and related summits next month.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin said the presence of world leaders will elevate Malaysia’s profile as a respected regional diplomatic hub.

He emphasised that Malaysia’s independent and neutral foreign policy continues to strengthen the nation’s standing on the world stage.

The hosting of multiple summits serves as critical platforms for ASEAN member states to voice deep concern over current global challenges.

These challenges include geopolitical tensions, climate change, global economic uncertainties and humanitarian crises in Myanmar and Palestine.

Malaysia has stressed the need for ASEAN to strengthen internal unity and take firm action on issues that undermine its solidarity and credibility.

The nation remains principled in articulating the region’s stance on global issues through these diplomatic channels.

Meanwhile, Malaysia will continue to enhance bilateral ties with the United States through open dialogue and strategic cooperation.

Key areas of cooperation include trade, investment, defence, security, health, education and people-to-people relations.

Ties established since diplomatic relations began in 1957 have contributed significantly to economic growth and technological advancement.

Malaysia’s trade with the United States amounted to RM324.91 billion in 2024.

The United States ranked as Malaysia’s top source of foreign direct investment valued at RM105.94 billion that same year.

This reflects the level of confidence United States investors have in Malaysia as a stable and competitive destination.

Malaysia adheres to a pragmatic and balanced approach based on fostering good relations with all nations while respecting sovereignty and international law. – Bernama