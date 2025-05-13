PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia remains free of Streptococcus suis bacterial infections linked to pig livestock, according to the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS).

In a statement today, the DVS said it had received various reactions following a report in the Thai media regarding recent human deaths caused by Streptococcus suis infections originating from pigs in Thailand.

“This disease, or streptococcosis – also known as deafness fever in humans – has triggered a public health warning in Thailand.

“However, as of now, Malaysia remains free of any pig-related disease outbreak caused by the Streptococcus suis bacterium,” the statement said.

Streptococcus suis is a significant bacterium that causes streptococcosis in pigs, especially among piglets post-weaning.

This disease is zoonotic, meaning it can be transmitted to humans through open wounds exposed to blood or fluids from infected pigs, or through the consumption of undercooked pork.

The DVS said early clinical signs of the disease in pigs include fever, inconsistent appetite, shifting lameness between legs, lethargy and depression.

“Infected pigs may also show more distinct signs of meningitis, such as pulling back their ears, squinting, loss of coordination, and adopting abnormal body positions (such as sitting like a dog),” the statement added.

The DVS continues to monitor the situation closely and remains committed to safeguarding animal health and food safety to protect public veterinary health and the well-being of the people.

Individuals involved in the pig industry – including farmers, slaughterhouse workers, meat transporters and pork vendors – are advised to take appropriate personal protective measures, such as wearing gloves and protective clothing when handling pigs or pork products.

“All pig farmers and livestock handlers are encouraged to be alert to any changes in their health and to seek medical attention immediately if they exhibit symptoms,” the statement added.