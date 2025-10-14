Malaysia grants foreign worker quota facilitation for key sectors until Dec 31

PUTRAJAYA: The government has agreed to grant facilitation for foreign worker quota applications on a case-by-case basis to three sectors until December 31 this year. The Home Ministry announced this special arrangement for the plantation, agriculture, and mining and quarrying industries. Ten specific subsectors will also benefit from this temporary facilitation measure.

These subsectors include security services, metal and scrap materials, and cleaning and building maintenance. The list also covers wholesale and retail, laundry, restaurants, and land-based warehousing. Cargo handling, construction under Government projects, and new investments approved by MIDA complete the subsectors eligible for this facility. Regulatory agencies proposed these specific areas for inclusion in the programme.

Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stated that this facility addresses critical labour shortages while balancing economic and social priorities. He emphasised the MADANI Government’s commitment to harmonising economic interests with public wellbeing. This approach ensures industries receive necessary support without compromising national welfare standards.

Employers requiring foreign workers can now submit quota applications directly to the Home Ministry’s One Stop Centre. The Department of Labour Peninsular Malaysia and relevant regulatory agencies will evaluate all applications thoroughly. This streamlined process aims to accelerate decision-making for urgent manpower needs across approved sectors.

Applicants must provide complete supporting documentation as specified by the authorities. Each submission will undergo individual assessment based on its own merits and actual sector requirements. This case-by-case evaluation prevents blanket approvals and ensures only genuine needs receive consideration.

The facilitation demonstrates the government’s flexible and needs-based foreign worker recruitment strategy. This policy enables industries to maintain operational efficiency and competitive positioning in global markets. It also supports business continuity during periods of domestic labour shortages in critical functions.

This temporary measure allows the government to review and strengthen foreign worker employment policies. Officials will use this period to develop more sustainable management mechanisms for implementation next year. The review aligns with the national objective to cap foreign workers at 10% of the total workforce by 2030. – Bernama