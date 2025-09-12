Malaysia Happiness Index 2024 shows 7.60 score, places citizens in happy category

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysia Happiness Index 2024 recorded an overall score of 7.60, placing Malaysians in the happy category according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia.

This outcome marks a significant milestone in assessing national social well-being in line with Malaysia’s inclusive and evidence-based development aspirations.

The index is based on the Malaysia Happiness Survey which measures happiness across physical, social, emotional and spiritual dimensions.

It comprises 94 indicators grouped into 13 components, making it one of the most comprehensive social statistics tools for evaluating quality of life.

For the first time, the report has been published at both state and administrative district levels, enabling more targeted and locally grounded assessments.

Sixteen state-level reports were produced with Terengganu (8.64), Johor (8.08) and Negeri Sembilan (8.01) classified as very happy.

A total of 36 districts were also classified as very happy with index scores ranging from 8.02 to 9.83, with Kluang recording the highest score at 9.83.

Raub followed with 9.52 while Mersing recorded 9.50 in the district-level happiness rankings.

Happiness scores in urban (7.61) and rural areas (7.56) show a remarkably small disparity, indicating similar levels of well-being.

Chief Statistician of Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the micro-level MHI publication marks a major leap forward for the nation’s social statistics system.

He emphasised that it will enable policymakers to better understand citizens’ lived realities and design more precisely targeted interventions.

Findings show that the Religion and Spiritual (8.69) and Family (8.64) components are the strongest contributors to national happiness.

Meanwhile, Culture (6.22) recorded the lowest score though it still falls within the happy category.

Demographically, females (7.62) reported higher happiness levels than males (7.57) according to the survey results.

The 15 to 19 age group emerged as the happiest cohort with a score of 7.79 in the comprehensive national assessment. – Bernama