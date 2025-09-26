Malaysia hosts ASEAN defence meetings to bolster regional security

DESARU: Malaysia has successfully hosted consecutive senior defence officials’ meetings in Johor, reinforcing ASEAN’s collective approach to regional security.

The ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting 2025 convened on September 24, followed by the ADSOM-Plus meeting the next day, both chaired by Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali.

These gatherings emphasised ASEAN unity and centrality as the fundamental basis for regional cooperation while preparing for upcoming ministerial meetings.

Held under the theme “ASEAN Unity for Security and Prosperity,“ ADSOM 2025 demonstrated the bloc’s shared commitment to maintaining peace and stability.

Delegates examined a full agenda featuring new initiatives for consideration at the 19th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting in October 2025.

These proposals span three key areas: strengthening cooperation, improving operational readiness, and tackling complex security challenges.

The ministry confirmed ADSOM 2025 produced three significant outcomes, starting with a renewed commitment to ASEAN unity.

Secondly, the meeting approved ten important initiatives to enhance defence collaboration and collective resilience among member states.

Thirdly, it established groundwork for the forthcoming ADMM and ADMM-Plus meetings where ministers will advance these results.

This ensures ASEAN remains equipped to handle current and future security threats while fostering a conducive environment for member states’ growth.

Defence senior officials from all ASEAN member states and the ASEAN Secretariat attended, with Timor-Leste participating as an observer.

The ADSOM-Plus meeting assembled defence officials from ASEAN nations and eight partner countries: Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia, and the United States.

Timor-Leste again joined as an observer in this expanded forum.

Participants reviewed progress across all seven Expert Working Groups for the 2024-2027 cycle covering maritime security, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief.

Other areas under review included counter-terrorism, military medicine, peacekeeping operations, humanitarian mine action, and cybersecurity.

This meeting forms a crucial part of preparations for the ADMM-Plus gathering scheduled for November 1, 2025.

The ministry highlighted the 15-year history of ADMM-Plus as evidence of ASEAN Centrality’s role in regional defence cooperation.

Malaysia reaffirmed its dedication to collaborating with ASEAN members and partner nations to promote strategic dialogue.

This complements practical cooperation within the ADMM-Plus framework, aligning with unity, inclusivity, and sustainability principles for regional peace and prosperity. – Bernama