Malaysia hosts World Social Security Forum 2025 with 1,500 global delegates

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will host the World Social Security Forum 2025 next week at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from September 29 to October 3.

The International Social Security Association is organising the five-day forum, which will be co-hosted by the Social Security Organisation and the Employees Provident Fund.

The Social Security Organisation stated that the gathering will convene leaders from nearly 300 social security institutions worldwide to deliberate on issues of social protection in a rapidly evolving environment.

Held under the theme “Shaping Social Security for a World in Transition”, the forum will address demographic shifts, dynamic labour markets and technological progress.

The event will also explore strategies to ensure the sustainability of social protection systems.

More than 1,500 participants from over 150 countries are expected to attend, including ministers, chief executive officers, technical specialists and representatives of international organisations.

Keynote participants include Fiona Elizabeth Stewart, Global Lead on Aging and Pensions at the World Bank, and Razavi Shahrashoub, Director of Social Protection at the International Labour Organization.

Malaysia’s policies and achievements in social security will be highlighted in a National Plenary Session featuring Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong and several cabinet ministers.

The conference will explore innovative and forward-looking ideas to strengthen social security systems, so they remain relevant, inclusive and resilient in the face of current global challenges.

The event also receives support from the Retirement Fund and the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department, which serves as the secretariat of the Malaysian Social Protection Council. – Bernama