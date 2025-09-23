Malaysia-India ties vibrant with US$18.2 billion trade, says high commissioner

NEW DELHI: Malaysia-India relations remain vibrant with both countries keen to grow their forward-looking partnership through multi-sector cooperation.

Malaysian High Commissioner to India Datuk Muzafar Shah Mustafa stated that the relationship is underpinned by an annual bilateral trade of US$18.2 billion.

He highlighted key sectors of cooperation including manufacturing, petrochemicals, healthcare, green energy, biotechnology, and IT services during the Malaysian National Day reception.

Muzafar emphasised that Malaysia’s partnership with India stands out as both historic and forward-looking.

“The vibrancy of our ties is further underscored by ongoing high-level visits to Malaysia,“ he told guests at the event.

He added that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the regional summit in Kuala Lumpur in October.

Malaysia is currently strengthening ASEAN unity and bridging divides in the Indo-Pacific while deepening strategic partnerships.

The country chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and is deepening ties with the United States, China, India, and Australia.

India’s Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal served as the chief guest for the National Day reception.

Meghwal highlighted close cooperation between the two nations in various fields including investment, infrastructure, culture and travel.

He noted that the relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s state visit last year.

Approximately 350 guests attended the event including ambassadors, diplomats, local business figures and prominent community members.

The Malaysian High Commission partnered with the Sabah Tourism Board for a cultural performance featuring traditional dances.

A group of artistes from Sabah provided a colourful cultural display for the attendees. – Bernama