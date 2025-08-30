Malaysia MADANI module key to national unity and inclusivity says AKM

TUMPAT: The Malaysia MADANI Nationhood training module serves as a crucial platform for strengthening unity across all races and religions while ensuring inclusivity for minority communities throughout the nation.

Malaysian Nationhood Academy (AKM) director-general Datuk Dr Roslan Hussin stated that his organisation implements programmes promoting patriotism without aligning to any political ideology.

He emphasised that minority communities including the Siamese population will receive equal attention to strengthen national solidarity and love for the country while safeguarding peace and harmony.

“AKM also serves as a facilitator for every community, in education or other fields,“ he said after flagging off members of the Siamese community for the Kembara Merdeka convoy of motorcycles and vintage Volkswagen cars at Wat Phikulthong.

Roslan added that minority groups play a crucial role in keeping the spirit of independence alive and that no community big or small has ever been sidelined.

“All groups are given equal focus to keep the spirit of patriotism alive,“ he confirmed.

AKM’s efforts extend beyond the Siamese community in Kelantan to include those in Kedah, Perlis and other states nationwide.

Kelantan Siamese Association chairman Ahrin Alak said today’s programme included the hoisting of the Jalur Gemilang followed by the convoy of motorcycles and vintage Volkswagen cars to surrounding villages.

“The event involves the Siamese community from nearby districts, drawing 300 to 500 participants including students and residents,“ he explained.

This annual programme now in its third edition not only promotes Thai language education but also encourages unity and respect for the law in line with Malaysia’s spirit of independence. – Bernama