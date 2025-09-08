Malaysia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka secures RM15.6 billion in deals

OSAKA: Malaysia has recorded approximately 15.6 billion ringgit in potential trade and investment at Expo 2025 Osaka, exceeding its original target of 13 billion ringgit.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof stated that the achievement represented 120% of the baseline goal, underscoring Malaysia’s growing global appeal and the strength of its international partnerships.

He attributed the success to a whole-of-government approach, with the Malaysia Pavilion offering a dynamic range of activities and showcases each week.

The pavilion aims to host over 208 business programmes and 98 non-business activities before the expo concludes on 13 October.

Fadillah noted that the pavilion continues to attract global attention through its curated industry weeks, which highlight key sectors such as green energy, halal innovation, digital transformation and advanced manufacturing.

These programmes are aligned with Malaysia’s national policies including the Green Investment Strategy and the National Semiconductor Strategy, while promoting high-value sectors such as aerospace, electrical and electronics, pharmaceuticals and digital economy.

The initiatives reflect Malaysia’s National Industrial Master Plan 2030 and the MADANI Economy framework.

The Malaysia Pavilion has emerged as one of the most vibrant attractions, welcoming over 2.8 million visitors since opening on 13 April, nearly double its original target of 1.5 million.

The strong response reflects the pavilion’s unique appeal, blending Malaysia’s people, culture and heritage into a compelling story of harmony.

Its bamboo facade, inspired by interwoven songket fabric, casts an ethereal glow at night to symbolise unity and diversity, while the interior design with Malaysian wood and natural tones connects the nation’s landscapes with shared traditions of Japan.

Beyond architecture, visitors have been captivated by daily cultural performances, business programmes and live culinary showcases particularly the famous roti canai, helping it secure a nomination as the Best International Gourmet Pavilion.

These initiatives elevate Malaysia’s brand and set the stage for Visit Malaysia Year 2026, when the nation will welcome the world with its renowned Malaysian hospitality.

Malaysia’s ambition at Expo 2025 is to translate synergy into sustainable outcomes and the pavilion is positioning the nation to attract investments, strengthen key industries and integrate Malaysian businesses with global supply chains.

As the expo nears its end in 35 days, Fadillah invited everyone to make the most of this opportunity to connect and discover the charm of the pavilion.

Expo 2025 Osaka was a six-month event, running from 13 April to 13 October, on the man-made island of Yumeshima in Osaka.

Themed “Designing Future Society for Our Lives”, the expo showcases innovative ideas, technologies and a diverse range of exhibits and events. – Bernama