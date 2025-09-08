Malaysia reinforces Japan partnership at Osaka Expo National Day

OSAKA: Malaysia celebrated its National Day at Expo 2025 Osaka with a powerful message of unity, resilience, and international cooperation, highlighting the country’s deepening partnership with Japan.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the nation’s remarkable journey from a commodity-based economy to a dynamic, global player in less than seven decades is a testament to the sacrifices of its founding generation and the strength of its diverse people.

“What truly defines Malaysia is not only progress, but also the spirit of our people, the ability to draw strength from diversity, to adapt with courage, and to move forward together,“ he said, citing the Masyarakat MADANI vision built on six core values of sustainability, care and compassion, respect, innovation, prosperity and trust.

The Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Mohd Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, delivered the speech on his behalf.

Fadillah, also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, noted that Malaysia’s enduring ties with Japan began shortly after independence in 1957 and gained significant momentum with the 1982 “Look East Policy.”

He said the relationship reached another milestone in December 2023 with the launch of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, covering areas such as security, green transformation and global cooperation.

“Today, over 28,000 Malaysians have embarked on their education journey in Japan and institutions like the Malaysia-Japan International Institute of Technology continue to nurture academic and cultural exchange,“ he added.

“On the economic front, Malaysia and Japan have a strong and growing economic relationship,“ Fadillah stated, noting that bilateral trade grew by an impressive 138.8% in the first half of 2025, reaching RM70.41 billion.

Malaysian exports such as electronics, palm oil and processed food rose by 79.2%, while imports of machinery and jewellery from Japan also recorded sharp growth.

“Japanese investment in Malaysia remains robust, with over 2,800 manufacturing projects completed, creating 340,000 jobs and contributing RM105.9 billion to the economy, particularly in semiconductors, clean energy and advanced manufacturing,“ he said.

Fadillah stated that Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship and Japan’s role as host of Expo Osaka this year highlight their shared leadership in shaping global discourse.

“As ASEAN Chair, Malaysia is committed to advancing a stable and prosperous community, one that is resilient, inclusive and dedicated to bringing new opportunities to its people,“ he said.

He said Malaysia’s participation at Expo 2025 Osaka, a full circle from its debut in 1970, demonstrates its confidence and bold vision for inclusive growth and international collaboration.

The event, themed “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,“ is a six-month showcase of innovative ideas and technologies.

It will be held from April 13 to October 13 on the man-made island of Yumeshima in Osaka. – Bernama