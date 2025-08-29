Malaysia’s Gig Workers Bill 2025 offers new protections for one million workers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Gig Workers Bill 2025 passed by the Parliament yesterday will offer over a million gig workers in the country adequate coverage they have never enjoyed previously.

Malaysian Gig Economic Council (MyGiG) chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin said the bill is an important milestone in ensuring the welfare and rights of gig workers, especially in e-hailing and p-hailing sectors.

“One of the biggest issues is income. Gig workers don’t get complete protection previously. With this bill, they have a ray of hope,” he said during an interview on Bernama Radio’s Reaksi RUU Pekerja Gig 2025: Melindungi Hak, Memperkasa Masa Depan programme.

The bill provides specific guidelines to protect gig workers, balance the interests of digital platform providers and to set up a Malaysian Gig Economy Commission as a supervisory body to ensure the law will be enforced effectively.

He also pointed out that Malaysia is the first country to introduce a specific bill for gig workers, as other countries only implemented general rules.

“Although we know there are things to improve, what’s important is that we start something to move towards the future. Malaysia is the first country specifically mentioning a Gig Workers Bill,” Mohd Sharkar, said.

According to him, the e-hailing and p-hailing industries had previously faced various challenges involving many ministries and issues such as payment rates, licences and digital platform operation structures without clear guidelines.

With the new Act, concerned ministries can now have the opportunity to discuss and draft more effective solutions he said, and expressed his confidence that the setting up of the Malaysian Gig Economic Commission would strengthen the sector’s ecosystem, which is expected to be an important contributor to the country’s workforce in the future. - Bernama