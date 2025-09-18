Malaysia’s halal exports hit US$7 billion in first half of 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s halal exports reached US$7 billion in the first half of 2025, accounting for 16.1% of national exports according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The key exported products were food and beverages, halal ingredients, and palm oil derivatives shipped to diverse markets including China, Singapore, the United States, Japan and Indonesia.

These achievements represent a collaborative effort involving regulators providing governance, corporations investing in scale, and small and medium enterprises innovating with agility.

Ahmad Zahid’s keynote address was delivered by Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz at the World Halal Business Conference Circuit 2025.

More than 10,000 halal-certified companies currently contribute to Malaysia’s global halal footprint according to the deputy prime minister.

Malaysia is strengthening the halal ecosystem through digitalisation, tourism, halal parks, logistics integration and end-to-end traceability for future readiness.

With the Halal Industry Master Plan 2030 as guidance, Malaysia aims to sustain growth, deepen international linkages and remain globally competitive.

The universal halal concept represents a reality that Malaysia has been building for decades rather than merely a future dream.

What began as simple verification has grown into one of the most dynamic sectors of the global economy today.

Halal now extends beyond kitchens and restaurants to shape medicines, fashion, logistics, finance and future technologies.

WHBC 2025 serves as a premier global platform for halal thought leadership bringing together policymakers and industry leaders.

Malaysia aims to reinforce its global halal hub role by driving innovation, sustainability and inclusivity across the ecosystem.

This year’s conference convenes governments and trade leaders to explore opportunities in a borderless halal industry. – Bernama