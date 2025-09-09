Malaysia showcases energy transition and climate action at Expo 2025 Osaka

OSAKA: Malaysia is demonstrating its strong commitment to sustainability and climate action at Expo 2025 Osaka through the Week 22 programme at the Malaysia Pavilion.

The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability are leading the initiative under the theme Energising Sustainability, Aspiring Lives.

PETRA Secretary-General Datuk Mad Zaidi Mohd Karli officiated the opening ceremony and emphasised Malaysia’s focus on global collaboration in energy transition, water transformation and climate resilience.

Two flagship business forums anchor the programme including the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Forum which gathers policymakers, industry leaders and experts.

The Green Technology and Climate Change Forum focuses on carbon markets, green innovation and private sector involvement in sustainability.

The week also features the signing of several memoranda of understanding and cooperation to strengthen international partnerships.

Participating Malaysian companies include Tenaga Nasional, Petroliam Nasional, Malakoff, UEM Lestra, Air Selangor and Ranhill SAJ.

Other participants include Concorde Renewable Energy, Thursinar Energy, Pumar Solar Power, FatHopes Energy and Global Tunikara.

Nextgreen Global, Gaia Greentech, Heng Hiap Industries and Cube Global are also showcasing their sustainability initiatives.

The Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation serves as the implementing agency in collaboration with key agencies.

Collaborating agencies include the Sustainable Energy Development Authority, National Water Services Commission and Energy Commission.

Additional partners are Indah Water Consortium, Pengurusan Aset Air and the National Water Research Institute of Malaysia.

Malaysia’s participation is expected to drive trade and investment opportunities in the energy, water and green technology sectors.

The initiative reinforces the nation’s aspiration to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 through sustainable development practices. – Bernama