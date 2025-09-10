Malaysia to link prepaid SIM registration to MyDigital ID

PETALING JAYA: The registration process for prepaid SIM (subscriber identity module) cards will be integrated with MyDigital ID by the end of this year to enhance security and close existing loopholes, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said today.

He said the initiative, expected to take effect in November or December, will introduce stronger verification features as part of efforts to improve online safety and support stricter age checks on social media platforms.

“This will involve the use of MyDigital ID, which is expected to be implemented by the end of this year.

“With MyDigital ID, there will be additional, more secure features,” he told a press conference after the weekly Cabinet meeting today.

Fahmi said the matter was discussed at the National Council of Digital Economy and the Fourth Industrial Revolution (MED4IR) meeting, where it was agreed that SIM card registration must be made more stringent.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will provide further details soon.

He also acknowledged theSun’s report titled “Age checks on TikTok useless without SIM card reform,” saying the government will study the issue closely.

“I have reviewed the report and I think it is a good one. We will assess all aspects, including the current situation, where the number of SIM cards that can be registered under one name is very high.

“At present, a person can register five SIM cards with one telco. With 12 telcos, that means someone could own up to 60 phone numbers.

“This is a concern because if our goal is to ensure safety – including for social media users – then closing these loopholes is necessary,” he said.

Today, theSun reported that the government’s plan to tighten age verification on platforms such as TikTok risks falling flat unless Malaysia first addresses weaknesses in SIM card registration and digital identity systems.

Malaysian Cyber Consumer Association (MCCA) president Siraj Jalil said while concerns over online threats to children are valid, the real problem lies at the “gateway” of internet access – the widespread availability of pre-registered SIM cards.

“If the government only focuses on social media platforms, it will always be problematic. Online, you can still find SIM cards already registered under other people’s names being sold openly. This issue has persisted for more than a decade,” he told theSun.

He added that such SIM cards are frequently used by cybercriminals to conceal their identities.

“The gateway for criminals remains open. If the government is not serious about tackling this, then pushing TikTok or other platforms is meaningless. You cannot fix the roof when the foundation is already broken,” Siraj said.