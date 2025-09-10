Malaysian Embassy confirms no citizens hurt in Qatar explosion

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Embassy in Doha has officially confirmed that no Malaysian citizens were harmed during the explosion at Legtaifiya following an Israeli attack.

This incident targeted the office of Hamas leaders in Qatar according to embassy statements released on Tuesday.

Malaysians residing in Qatar are nevertheless advised to maintain high vigilance and avoid the affected area entirely.

They should also stay informed about developments through official channels provided by Qatari authorities.

The Qatari government has confirmed the situation is now fully under control with no closure of national airspace.

Malaysians requiring consular assistance can contact the embassy via email at mwdoha@kln.gov.my.

They may also call +974 4483 6463 during office hours or +974 3374 6733 for after-hours emergencies.

Media reports indicate the attack targeted the residence of a Hamas leader during ceasefire negotiations.

Hamas negotiators were discussing a prisoner exchange proposal from US President Donald Trump at the time. – Bernama