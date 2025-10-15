Man arrested for stealing dozens of books from Kota Bharu libraries

KOTA BHARU: A man in his 50s has been arrested for allegedly stealing dozens of books from two libraries in the district.

Kota Bharu police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said the suspect was detained at 12.05am yesterday by officers from the Criminal Investigation Division.

Police seized 15 books belonging to a state agency library during the arrest.

The arrest followed a police report lodged on October 13 by a 31-year-old assistant publication officer who discovered missing books from the state library.

“The complainant was alerted by a colleague who informed him about books being sold on Facebook, suspected to have been stolen from the library,“ Mohd Rosdi said in a statement.

CCTV footage review showed an unidentified man concealing books inside his clothing before leaving the location.

The suspect has been remanded for five days until Saturday to assist investigations under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft within a building.

On the same day, police received another report regarding book theft at a private library in the district.

“The complainant, a 40-year-old operations and welfare officer, reported that several books had gone missing on October 4,“ he said.

“The suspect has admitted involvement in this case as well. Police have not ruled out the possibility that he is connected to several other cases involving the theft of reading materials around Kota Bharu.” – Bernama