Man arrested for stealing RM10,000 worth of TM cables in Alor Gajah

ALOR GAJAH: Police have arrested a man suspected of stealing Telekom Malaysia cables valued at approximately RM10,000 along Jalan Besar Kemuning in Gadek last Sunday.

Acting Alor Gajah District Police chief DSP Azrul Mohamed stated that the incident occurred around 3.10 am during routine crime prevention patrols.

A police team noticed a suspicious vehicle and observed three individuals stealing cables before calling for backup.

The 29-year-old suspect attempted to flee in a Proton Wira but was pursued for five kilometres before skidding on Jalan Keru.

Authorities apprehended the driver while two other suspects escaped into the surrounding area.

Police seized the vehicle along with two wire cutters, 61 cut cables, 10 cable coils, a wallet, and a key from the scene.

Azrul confirmed that efforts to locate the remaining suspects are ongoing with support from the K9 Unit. – Bernama