Man detained for alleged seditious remarks against Sabah TYT, Chief Minister

KOTA KINABALU: A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly using social media to make statements with seditious tendency against the Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri and the Chief Minister.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun confirmed the arrest occurred at 2.45 pm in Papar following a police report received on Sunday regarding a TikTok post containing seditious elements and incitement.

Police seized a mobile phone from the suspect during the arrest operation.

Preliminary checks confirmed the suspect operated the TikTok account @bentan_alamin_35 which allegedly published the seditious remarks.

The case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 505(B) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Further checks revealed the suspect had two prior records relating to improper use of network facilities or network services through social media.

Jauteh advised the public to use social media prudently and responsibly while avoiding statements that could disrupt public order.

In a separate development, another man arrested for allegedly threatening a pathology expert involved in the Zara Qairina Mahathir inquest has been remanded for four days until September 11.

The 61-year-old suspect was arrested on September 7 following a report about criminal statements on his Facebook page targeting pathology expert Dr Jessie Hiu from Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Forensic Department. – Bernama