‘Mass NS absenteeism highlights need for review’

PETALING JAYA: The high number of absentees in the National Service Training Programme (NS) 3.0 highlights the need for a careful review of its implementation, with an expert urging the government not to rush into punitive measures.

Universiti Utara Malaysia College of Law, Government and International Studies Assoc Prof Mohamad Faisol Keling said the programme, still in its trial phase following its suspension in 2018, should undergo at least three years of evaluation to identify weaknesses, gauge public response and strengthen its framework before stricter action is considered.

“In this case, the government cannot rush to take action. Instead, they need to reflect on areas for improvement.

“Once the programme is strengthened, then a tougher approach can be justified. But first, the government must assess whether it aligns with public needs and expectations and identify any gaps in its design or delivery,” he added.

Commenting on the mass absenteeism, Mohamad Faisol said it reflects a lack of public understanding and readiness for military-style training, underscoring the need for better communication.

He said NS must be clearly promoted as a form of military training, and the government should actively publicise its purpose and significance through both official and unofficial media platforms to enhance public understanding.

“While the military-centric approach of NS may intimidate today’s youth, early exposure and education are key.

“Students should be introduced to the concept and importance of NS as early as Form Three, while teachers and educators play a crucial role in shaping their understanding. So by the time they finish Form Five, they are mentally prepared and see the value in participating,” he added.

Mohamad Faisol suggested that voluntary participation would be more effective, especially among youth inclined towards physical or military-style activities.

He said not all students are academically driven; many prefer hands-on or physically challenging pursuits, and these individuals are more likely to participate if they understand the programme’s purpose.

“Unlike countries with smaller populations like Singapore, Malaysia can rely on voluntary participation due to its larger youth demographic.

“It is also in line with the government’s financial capacity, which cannot support implementation for all students – only for a limited number in accordance with national budget constraints,” he added.

Mohamad Faisol stressed that close collaboration between the Defence Ministry, schools and parents is crucial to ensuring the smooth rollout of NS.

He said students should be introduced to the programme as early as possible, with special focus on those who prefer outdoor or hands-on activities over academic pathways.

“Just as academic and TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) streams cater to different student interests, NS should be positioned as a valuable option for those inclined toward physical and skills-based training.

“From a national defence perspective, NS plays a key role in fostering public involvement – an essential element of the Total Defence concept.

“NS complements other initiatives such as the Reserve Officer Training Unit, the reserve forces, Malaysian Volunteers Corps Department and other voluntary uniformed bodies in strengthening national resilience.”

He cautioned, however, that weaknesses in NS’s implementation could undermine this strategic pillar if left unaddressed.

For the record, a total of 344 trainees under NS 3.0 Series 2/2025 reported for a 45-day training programme that began on May 11 and will run until June 24.

However, more than 200 trainees failed to report to their assigned camps as scheduled.

The National Service Training Department has urged selected trainees who have yet to report to their designated camps to do so by noon tomorrow, as they still have the opportunity to join the programme.

Trainees who fail to report by the specified date and time may be referred to the Legal Division under Section 18(1) of the National Service Training Act 2003 (Act 628).