Maxim and InDrive face three-month APAD monitoring in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Two e-hailing operators, Aist Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Maxim) and ID Applications Sdn Bhd (InDrive), will undergo a three-month monitoring period starting tomorrow (July 24), despite being allowed to continue operations, to ensure compliance with service conditions.

In a statement today, the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) said representatives of the companies are required to attend monthly sessions at APAD headquarters throughout the monitoring period to ensure the sustained commitment of both operators.

“The frequency of monthly attendance is subject to APAD’s discretion based on monitoring needs and current issues. These sessions are intended to facilitate real-time monitoring, including random checks on drivers via the InDrive and Maxim applications,” the statement said.

According to APAD, stern action under Section 12A (5) of the Land Public Transport Act 2010 may be taken if the e-hailing operators are found to have breached any stipulated service conditions.

On April 24, APAD issued a Notice of Business Mediation Licence (LPP) Cancellation to Maxim and InDrive, effective July 24, 2025, following an audit that found non-compliance, particularly regarding the requirement for a valid E-Hailing Vehicle Permit (EVP).

Following this, both companies appealed to the Ministry of Transport and were required to undertake corrective measures before July 24 to continue their services.

“To meet this condition, Maxim and InDrive have enhanced their registration systems to ensure all drivers possess valid EVPs before taking up assignments.

“As an additional step, both companies have also granted ‘view only’ data access to APAD to facilitate cross-verification between company records and EVP data managed by APAD,” the statement added.

APAD said it had conducted random inspections on July 11 on InDrive and Maxim drivers and found that all drivers checked held valid EVPs based on cross-verification with APAD’s records.

The statement added that based on the review and current assessment by APAD and the Road Transport Department (JPJ), the remedial measures and commitment shown by both operators were satisfactory. - Bernama