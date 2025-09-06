MCMC and police bust SMS scam syndicate using fake BTS

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and the Royal Malaysia Police have dismantled a syndicate distributing fraudulent SMS messages using illegal fake base transceiver station equipment.

Operation Pancing resulted in the arrest of an individual operating a fake BTS device from a vehicle near a Kuala Lumpur shopping mall.

Intelligence work and public reports led authorities to the active equipment transmitting phishing links and gambling-related messages.

MCMC and police subsequently raided a double-storey terrace house in Kota Kemuning, Shah Alam used for storing vehicles and communication devices.

Investigators discovered the syndicate’s new method of modifying fake BTS equipment for mobile operation.

Authorities seized 45 items valued at approximately 100,000 ringgit and recorded another individual’s statement for further investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 239(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which carries severe penalties upon conviction.

Additional charges are being pursued under Regulation 34(5)(c) of the Communications and Multimedia Regulations 2000. – Bernama