MCMC to monitor defamatory and sub judice statements on Zara inquest

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will monitor defamatory and sub judice statements on social media in relation to the inquest into the death of Zara Qairina Mahathir.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the government respects the ongoing inquest proceedings at the Coroner’s Court in Kota Kinabalu and stressed that any statements on social media must be based on facts.

He warned that action may be taken against statements that deviate from facts, embellish details, or attempt to interfere with the court process.

Fahmi stated he would request MCMC to closely examine the matter, noting that anything concerning sub judice is ultimately subject to the court’s decision.

He was speaking to reporters after inspecting the implementation of the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme at a supermarket here.

Fahmi confirmed his awareness that the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) had issued a statement regarding an individual who made defamatory remarks about the inquest.

He revealed that this individual has been served a show-cause notice and could face court action, including for sub judice offences.

The minister added that if the AGC finds it necessary, the individual could be charged with contempt of court.

Fahmi also noted the request from Zara Qairina’s mother, conveyed through her lawyer, to temporarily halt all ‘Justice for Zara’ solidarity gatherings.

He stated that the deceased’s mother hopes netizens will respect the inquest process and refrain from making statements of a sub judice nature.

Zara Qairina, a 13-year-old Form One student, died on 17 July at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu.

She had been admitted to the hospital a day earlier after being found unconscious in a drain near her school hostel at 4 am.

The AGC ordered the inquest on 13 August after reviewing the police investigation report.

On 8 August, the AGC had issued an order to exhume Zara Qairina’s body to enable a post-mortem to be conducted. – Bernama