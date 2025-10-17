MDIT x DD 2025 aims to boost student data analysis awareness

KUANTAN: The Malaysia Data Innovation Talent x DOSM Datathon 2025 (MDIT x DD 2025) aims to raise awareness among university students about the importance of data analysis and innovation.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) stated that the competition, organised for the 2025 National Statistics Day, also serves as a platform for students to develop data analysis skills and use the latest technology software.

DOSM emphasised that in an increasingly data-oriented world, the ability to analyse and understand data is a very important skill.

The competition also aims to provide students with educational prospects in data science and foster critical thinking while increasing collaboration with professionals and industry.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin officially launched MDIT x DD 2025 today, which involves student participation from higher learning institutions.

MDIT x DD 2025 is a prestigious national-level competition organised by DOSM in collaboration with the Statistics Club and Universiti Teknologi MARA Shah Alam.

The competition carried the theme “Innovative Solutions Towards a Decent Standard of Living in Malaysia” and involved 93 teams comprising 372 students from 24 institutions nationwide.

The final stage featuring the top ten teams was held today, with the prize-giving ceremony scheduled for the National Statistics Day celebration in Lipis tomorrow.

Meanwhile, DOSM will chair the 15th ASEAN Community Statistical System Committee in conjunction with the ASEAN-Malaysia Chairmanship 2025 to strengthen statistical cooperation for sustainable regional development.

The government has declared October 20 as National Statistics Day with the theme “Statistik Nadi Kehidupan” for the celebration. – Bernama