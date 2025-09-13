Melaka Maulidur Rasul carnival draws over 30,000 visitors

MELAKA: The state-level Maulidur Rasul celebration in Melaka attracted over 30,000 visitors who participated in more than 30 religious programmes during the Karnival Semarak Cinta Rasul.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh stated that the success of the four-day carnival demonstrates strong public support for strengthening Islamic values and fostering deep love for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Highlights included Melaka Bermunajat and the Astronomy Community Gathering where more than 200 Muslims performed the non-obligatory eclipse prayer on September 7 and 8.

Ab Rauf expressed gratitude for the community’s continued support which encourages the state government to enhance religious programmes guiding people towards noble values and unity.

He spoke at the Melaka Berselawat ceremony and Maulidur Rasul 1447H Special Awards presentation graced by Melaka Governor Tun Mohd Ali Rustam and Tunku Besar of Tampin Tunku Syed Razman Ibni Almarhum Tunku Syed Idrus Al Qadri.

Six award categories recognised excellence in Islamic institution management including Best Mosque Management and Administration which went to Masjid Al-Muhaimin in Bemban.

Best Surau Management and Administration was awarded to Madrasah An-Nur in Taman Muhibbah, Merlimau while Best Islamic Cemetery Management went to Pusara Abadi at Masjid Al-Rahmah in Bukit Rambai.

Imtiaz Ulul Albab Secondary School in Masjid Tanah received Best Private Islamic Educational Institution Management and Administration award.

Masjid Al-Alami Cooperative in MITC, Ayer Keroh won Best Mosque/Surau Cooperative and Pak Man Industries Sdn Bhd received Halal Certification Holder (SME) for Melaka.

Ab Rauf expressed hope that the recognition would motivate religious institutions to improve governance, strengthen unity, and deliver better services for the ummah’s well-being. – Bernama