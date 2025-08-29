MERSING: Mersing, renowned for its beautiful beaches and islands, holds great promise to become one of the country’s main tourism destinations.

Mersing Tourism Association (MTA) secretary Ahmad Firdaus Shaik Omar said that apart from its scenic appeal, Mersing also boasts natural treasures rarely found elsewhere, making it a special destination for nature lovers and travellers.

“Mersing is a truly special place. We have the Sultan Iskandar Marine Park as its gateway, 97 islands including 13 commercial ones, five island clusters, and nearly 240 kilometres (km) of stunning coastline,“ he said in an exclusive interview with Bernama recently.

He said that among the main attractions are Pulau Besar, known for its resort community, Pulau Pemanggil and Pulau Aur, popular for fishing and scuba diving, as well as uninhabited islands such as Pulau Hujung, Pulau Mertang and Pulau Mensirip, which offer breathtaking white sands and well-preserved marine ecosystems.

According to him, in 2023, 700,000 tourists visited the surrounding islands, and that number is expected to continue rising through aggressive promotions and improvements to existing facilities and services.

“We want to ensure that tourists who come not only enjoy the pristine beauty of the islands and the beaches, but also receive the best in service. We are improving aspects such as accommodation, public facilities, souvenirs, and local products to provide a more comprehensive tourism experience,” he said.

Ahmad Firdaus said that ahead of Visit Malaysia Year (VMY) 2026 and Visit Johor Year 2026, his team is intensifying global promotions of Mersing, including bringing in a group of international influencers to advertise the beauty of the surrounding islands to the world market.

He said that the effort also includes the introduction of new tourism products such as recreational activities, budget-friendly accommodations, and attractive tour packages to encourage tourists to spend more time in Mersing.

“Apart from its beautiful islands, Mersing offers fresh seafood, traditional dishes such as nasi dagang and keropok, as well as complete urban facilities within a 2.5-km radius. We want tourists not just to stop by, but to fully savour their full holiday experience here,” he said.

He also highlighted Pulau Harimau as a must-visit destination, given its unique and mesmerising natural beauty.

“Pulau Harimau is famous for its crystal-clear blue waters, white sandy beaches and unique caves. It is one of the most distinctive locations in Mersing,“ he said as he invited the public to make Mersing their preferred holiday destination.

Meanwhile, he stated that the development of the tourism sector in Mersing greatly benefits the local community by making them the “basis of tourism”, thus ensuring that economic spillover can be enjoyed collectively.

“We do not want Mersing to become a mass tourism destination, on the contrary, we tout the concept of sustainable tourism so that the local community can receive fair returns,“ he said.

He also said various programmes have been implemented to train the local community, including in areas such as communication, hospitality, tourist guides, and scuba diving supported by a grant from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) amounting to RM180,000 for the period from 2023 to 2024.

“Apart from enhancing the community’s skills, we also carry out beach and seabed cleaning activities such as underwater clean-ups and removal of ghost nets (lost fishing gear drifting aimlessly that harms marine life) to ensure the marine ecosystem is preserved,” he added. - Bernama