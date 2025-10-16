MITI monitoring potential dumping of cheap goods after US tariff hike

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry is closely monitoring the possible influx of cheap goods into Malaysia following the US decision to increase import tariffs.

Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the United States move to impose higher tariffs could prompt producing countries to redirect their exports to other markets including Malaysia.

He explained that when the US market becomes less attractive due to high tariffs, producers may look for alternative markets in the ASEAN region and Malaysia to continue production activities and avoid surplus stock.

This trade diversion could lead to an influx of lower-priced goods into the Malaysian market, thereby pressuring market prices and affecting the competitiveness of local producers.

He added that MITI plays an important role in protecting local industries from unfair trade practices through trade remedy measures such as countervailing and anti-dumping duties.

The minister was responding to a question from Lim Guan Eng who sought clarification on protection measures for industries affected by US tariffs.

Tengku Zafrul noted that when tariffs are raised, producers will look for alternative markets to offload their surplus with Malaysia having the potential to become one of those destinations.

He said the furniture, pharmaceutical, and semiconductor sectors are expected to be among the most affected as the United States is a major export market for these industries.

The increase in US tariffs directly impacts Malaysia’s exports in these sectors, and if dumping occurs, local producers will face price pressures and a loss of competitiveness.

MITI will take appropriate action if there is evidence of goods entering the country at unreasonable prices or involving unfair trade practices.

The minister confirmed that Malaysia has legal provisions to protect the domestic market including anti-dumping measures and countervailing actions.

Tengku Zafrul stressed that close monitoring will continue to ensure that swift action can be taken if there is a significant rise in cheap imports. – Bernama