MMEA detains fibre boat crew, seizes 48 banned ‘bubu naga’ traps

ALOR SETAR: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency has detained an individual operating a fibre boat and seized 48 units of banned “bubu naga” traps in the waters of Kuala Sungai Dedap in Yan.

Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone director Maritime Commander Noor Azreyanti Ishak stated the unlicensed boat was detained at 11.30 am during a routine integrated patrol operation.

The 30-year-old Malaysian crew member attempted to flee towards land before being apprehended by authorities.

Inspections revealed 48 units of ‘bubu naga’ traps which are prohibited due to their potential harm to the marine ecosystem and threat to marine life populations.

All seized items including the boat valued at approximately RM112,000 were transported to the Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone Jetty for further investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 8(a) and Section 11(3)(c) of the Fisheries Act 1985 for operating without a licence and using unauthorised fishing equipment.

Noor Azreyanti warned that stern action would be taken against those violating fishing regulations and urged public reporting of illegal activities via emergency hotline 999 or the Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone Operations Centre at 04-7310579. – Bernama