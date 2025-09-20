MMEA hunts smuggling syndicate after officers injured in boat ramming

ALOR GAJAH: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency is actively pursuing a migrant smuggling syndicate responsible for ramming one of its vessels and injuring two officers on Tuesday.

Acting Deputy Director-General (Operations) Rear Admiral Mohd Zawawi Abdullah confirmed investigators have obtained leads on the syndicate through follow-up probes on other smuggling groups.

“We gathered information on the speedboat that rammed our asset through detailed investigations by our Melaka and Negeri Sembilan officers,“ he told reporters after launching the World Clean Up Day 2025 programme at Pengkalan Balak Beach.

Mohd Zawawi revealed that multiple smuggling groups openly promote boat services from Batam, Indonesia, to transport undocumented migrants into Malaysia.

The MMEA is monitoring syndicates that promote such illegal activities on social media platforms.

The Straits of Malacca waters off Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, and Selangor remain the primary entry route for smugglers due to their proximity to Indonesia’s Pulau Rupat.

Both injured officers are in stable condition and have been discharged from medical care.

“One officer is undergoing regular follow-up treatment while the other only suffered bruises with no serious injuries or permanent disability,“ Mohd Zawawi confirmed.

The incident occurred near Tanjung Rhu, Sepang, when a suspected migrant smuggling speedboat rammed the MMEA vessel at 9pm on Tuesday.

A 34-year-old officer sustained nose injuries while a 36-year-old colleague suffered leg and hand injuries during the confrontation.

MMEA Melaka and Negeri Sembilan detained a separate speedboat carrying 20 migrants off Tanjung Kling on Wednesday.

The vessel was found drifting approximately 11 nautical miles southwest of the area at 9.25pm after its engine failed during a planned migrant transfer to a local vessel in Pulau Besar waters. – Bernama