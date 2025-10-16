MOE implements five immediate education reform measures to ensure safer schools

KUALA LUMPUR: Mental health, a strict ban on dangerous and prohibited substances, and three other key components form part of immediate education reforms aimed at ensuring schools are safer for all, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said.

She said the other focus areas include reproductive and social health education, the Child Protection Policy (CPP), and enhanced guidance and support for teachers (Teacher Care and Support).

Fadhlina said all State Education Departments and District Education Offices have been directed to implement these reforms practically and efficiently across 10,243 schools nationwide, with progress to be monitored and evaluated every 15 days.

“In terms of mental health, strengthening and intervention efforts will be prioritised, including enhancing the support ecosystem for counsellors, teachers and students, in collaboration with the Health Ministry and relevant strategic partners,” she said.

Fadhlina was responding to a question from Salamiah Mohd Nor (PN–Temerloh) during Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today, on immediate and comprehensive measures being taken to prevent a recurrence of tragic incidents such as the recent classroom rape case.

Fadhlina said periodic and surprise inspections involving schools and government agencies are being conducted to ensure that no prohibited or dangerous substances enter school premises.

She said reproductive and social health education focuses on addressing sexual violence against children through awareness programmes and targeted interventions guided by religious, moral and cultural values.

“The CPP involves all stakeholders. Parents, teachers and school administrators, to strengthen awareness and accountability for student safety, while the teacher care and support component enhances psychosocial support systems for educators,” she said.

In addition to the five main components, the MoE will also emphasise the student voice approach to gather students’ views and aspirations in ensuring safety within schools, she said.

Fadhlina also said that Character Education will serve as the foundation of the 2027 School Curriculum, which will begin as early as next year at the preschool level to strengthen pupils’ personal development and moral character.

Responding to a supplementary question from Howard Lee Chuan How (PH–Ipoh Timur) on whether the ministry intends to conduct physical safety audits on all its assets, she said the process is already underway.- Bernama