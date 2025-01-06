MOE to roll out book voucher initiative for teachers soon

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry (MOE) will soon finalise details and implement the book voucher initiative for all Education Service Officers (PPP) under its purview.

In a statement today, the ministry said it welcomed the announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on the initiative, which is expected to benefit over 430,000 teachers nationwide.

“MOE conveys its sincere appreciation to the Prime Minister for announcing the book voucher provision for all PPPs under the ministry during the closing ceremony of the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair (PBAKL) 2025.

“The announcement reflects his commitment to promoting a reading culture among the public, including educators,” the statement read.

In his speech at the event, Anwar said extending the book voucher initiative to over 400,000 teachers this year is part of the government’s continued efforts to instil reading habits among Malaysians, especially school and university students.

He also said teachers have a great responsibility in imparting knowledge as well as encouraging students to develop a love for reading.

According to the MOE, the initiative aligns with its ongoing efforts to enhance reading habits across all levels and promote lifelong learning among educators.