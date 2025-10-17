MOE to study smartphone ban in schools, guidelines coming soon

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education will examine appropriate guidelines following a proposal to ban smartphone use in schools for students under 16 years old.

This initiative forms part of immediate measures aimed at enhancing safety across all educational institutions.

The ministry stated that these guidelines are expected to be issued soon.

It also welcomed the Cabinet’s decision outlining immediate steps to address security issues in educational institutions.

These measures include efforts to increase police monitoring in all educational institutions.

The ministry supports the government’s intention to set a 16-year age limit for social media use.

This aims to protect children and adolescents from cyber threats.

The implementation mechanism is being reviewed by the Ministry of Communications through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

All educational institutions under the ministry must strengthen Parent-Teacher Associations and local community roles.

This collaboration will help improve security aspects within these institutions.

Cross-ministry and agency cooperation reflects the MADANI Government’s continuous efforts in strengthening learning institution security. – Bernama