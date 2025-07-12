MOH and police intensify crackdown on drug-laced vape sales in Malaysia

KULAI: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will step up cooperation with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to combat the rising sale of vape products containing illicit drugs.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said 96 investigation papers involving drug-laced vape liquids were recorded between early last year and March, with over 70 per cent testing positive for synthetic cannabinoids and amphetamines.

“We are collaborating more closely with the police while stepping up laboratory inspections to test suspicious samples,” he said after officiating a joint event for World No Tobacco Day and World Tuberculosis Day at IOI Mall here today.

The ministry also plans to tighten oversight at the manufacturing and production stages to detect illegal substances at the source, he added.

Present at the event were Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon and Johor Health Department director Dr Mohtar Pungut @ Ahmad.

Lukanisman said authorities are still identifying those responsible for producing drug-laced vape products.

“We haven’t determined the source or manufacturers involved. Investigations are ongoing before any enforcement action is taken under existing laws, including those under police jurisdiction,” he said.

In May, the ministry set up a special committee to monitor the issue, with Deputy Director-General of Health (Public Health) Dr Ismuni Bohari noting a review of existing laws is underway.

This includes the newly gazetted Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852). - Bernama