MOH gets RM46.52 billion in 2026 budget for primary care boost

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2026 Budget allocates RM46.52 billion to the Ministry of Health, emphasising the government’s commitment to a pro-health approach with a stronger focus on primary care and public health.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad stated this allocation represents an increase of RM1.25 billion, or 2.7%, from the previous year’s RM45.27 billion.

He confirmed during the Ruang Bicara programme on Bernama TV that both operational and development budgets have grown by RM1.25 billion.

Dr Dzulkefly added that the pro-health budget prioritises not just patient treatment but also prevention and the maintenance of public health.

“A budget focused solely on curative or acute care in hospitals addresses sickness,“ he explained.

He emphasised they have balanced the budget with a stronger focus on primary care, prevention, and public health.

The Ministry of Health is working to enhance the capacity of over 1,000 health clinics nationwide.

This includes upgrading Type 1 clinics that handle the highest patient volumes.

“We aim to develop clinics that are not just equipped with better infrastructure but also with models of care that include specialists,“ he said.

Dr Dzulkefly noted this approach will help alleviate pressure on hospitals and reduce overcrowding in major hospitals.

He also stated this approach aligns with the goal of Universal Health Coverage, which measures equity in the country’s healthcare system.

“A healthcare system should be evaluated on how well it protects the most vulnerable groups,“ he emphasised.

He specifically mentioned low-income communities and those in rural areas like Kapit and Borneo must be included.

Dr Dzulkefly stressed that the pro-health strategy in the 2026 Budget marks a paradigm shift in the country’s healthcare system.

He described the shift as moving from treatment to prevention and overall well-being.

“If we succeed in healthcare, we won’t be trapped in sick care,“ he concluded.

He affirmed this budget is an important step toward that goal. – Bernama