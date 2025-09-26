Mohamad Zainal appointed new Sarawak police commissioner

KUCHING: Deputy Director of Investigations and Legal at Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department, Datuk Mohamad Zainal Abdullah, has been appointed as the new Sarawak Police Commissioner.

His appointment is effective from today.

Mohamad Zainal takes over from Datuk Mancha Ata, who is due for mandatory retirement on September 29.

A handover ceremony was held today at the Sarawak police contingent headquarters, witnessed by Bukit Aman Special Branch director Datuk Ibrahim Darus.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Mohamad Zainal described his appointment as both a significant mandate and the greatest honour, particularly as a native of Sarawak.

He emphasised that among his top priorities in the new role will be tackling commercial and narcotics crime, which have seen a recent surge in the state.

“Having previously served at Bukit Aman, I am well aware of the crime trends in Sarawak,“ he said.

“We have observed a rise, particularly in cyber and narcotics offences.”

“I will discuss and formulate strategies with my team to confront and resolve these crime issues,“ he added. – Bernama