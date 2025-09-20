MOT allocates RM3.5 million for LINDUNG Kendiri scheme from NPI sales

BUTTERWORTH: The Transport Ministry has allocated 3.5 million ringgit for the Self-Employed Social Security Scheme this year, benefiting 50,000 taxi, rental car and school bus drivers nationwide.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke confirmed the government’s contribution rate under the scheme is set at 70% through the Social Security Organisation, effective January 1, 2025.

The ministry will sponsor the remaining 30% of the total contribution using proceeds from Special Registration Number sales rather than Ministry of Finance allocation.

“This 3.5 million ringgit allocation is not provided by MoF, as there is no specific budget item for this purpose in MOT’s annual allocation,“ he said after opening the Seberang Jaya branch PERKESO Dialysis Centre.

The sponsorship targets 35,000 taxi or rental car drivers and 15,000 school bus drivers who remain active nationwide.

This year’s increased allocation from 1.165 million ringgit in 2024 will improve protection and raise awareness about social protection importance.

The government covered 90% of the full 232.80 ringgit contribution last year through PERKESO, with about 22,000 drivers having benefited.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim noted this marks the second consecutive year of collaboration between both ministries to provide free contributions.

“I would like to remind our driver friends to be more aware of this scheme, because sometimes when we assist them with claims, they are not even aware that they are contributors.”

PERKESO statistics show 829,771 Self-Employed Persons contributed to the scheme from January to September 5 this year, with 189,662 from passenger transport.

Benefit distributions during the same period recorded 5,712 recipients with total payments exceeding 21.2 million ringgit. – Bernama