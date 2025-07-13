Motorcyclist feared drowned after crash at Jalan Bazar Karat

JOHOR BAHRU: A motorcyclist is feared drowned after falling into a seawater channel following a collision between two motorcycles along Jalan Bazar Karat near Pos Malaysia.

The incident occurred late last night, prompting an emergency response from the Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

According to the JBPM Operations Centre, the distress call was received at 10.49 pm, with the first response team arriving at the scene within six minutes.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accident involved a Yamaha motorcycle and another bike with an unconfirmed registration number.

“The Operations Response Team found that one of the motorcycles was believed to have been flung into the river.

One victim is suspected to have fallen into the seawater channel, while three others were taken to the hospital before rescuers arrived,” the department stated.

Search operations were conducted within a 30-metre radius of the accident site, including three dives reaching depths of 12 feet.

Despite these efforts, the missing victim has not been located.

The Yamaha motorcycle was successfully retrieved from the water, and the search operation was called off at 1.14 am.

The case has since been handed over to the police for further investigation.

A total of 16 personnel from the Larkin and Skudai Fire and Rescue Stations, including members of the Water Rescue Team, were involved in the operation.

The team was supported by multiple rescue vehicles to facilitate the search. - Bernama